Manitoulin OPP investigate two suspicious fires

(GORE BAY, ON) – On February 28, 2020 at approximately 7:37 p.m., officers from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance of the Robinson Township Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Highway 540 in Robinson Township.

At 10:35 p.m., the Manitoulin OPP with the assistance of the Gore Bay Fire Department and the Billings Township Fire Department responded to a second structure fire on Nelson Road in Gordon Township.

The residences were unoccupied at the time of the fires. The OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS), the Manitoulin OPP Crime Unit and the Ontario Fire Marshall (OFM) are continuing with the investigation.

The OPP are asking for the public’s assistance specifically- if anyone saw anything suspicious during the early evening hours on February 28 on Nelson Road.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for these fires should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at to www.sudburycrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.