Manitoulin OPP investigate theft of truck from Mindemoya

(MINDEMOYA, ON) – On October 24, 2019, at approximately 12:15 a.m., officers from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a stolen truck from a residence in Mindemoya, Ontario.



With the assistance of the United Chiefs and Council of Manitoulin (UCCM) Anishnaabe Police, the truck was located in an apartment parking lot in Lakeview on M’Chigeeng First Nation.



