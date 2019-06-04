Manitoulin OPP Investigate Impaired Collision on HWY 6

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – On Sunday, June 2, 2019, at approximately 3:05 a.m., officers from the Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance of the Sudbury-Manitoulin Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were called to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 6 in the Township of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands, Ontario.

Officers attended the scene and observed a vehicle in the east ditch of Highway 6. Investigation revealed that the driver had been consuming alcohol. He was transported to Little Current OPP detachment for further tests.

As a result of the investigation, Earl Davyes 57-years-old, from Tehkummah Township, Ontario, has been charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC.); and

Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand, contrary to section 320.15(1) of the CC.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay, on July 3, 2019.

The OPP remains committed to ensuring Ontario roads are safe from alcohol-impaired and drug-impaired drivers. If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, please ensure you have arranged for a designated driver or take a taxi.