Manitoulin OPP Investigate Fatal Motorcycle Collision

Deceased Identified

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – On October 10, 2019, at approximately 1:43 p.m., officers from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) and the Sudbury-Manitoulin Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a single motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle. The collision occurred on Highway 6, south of Little Current in the Township of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands, Ontario.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to hospital and later died from injuries sustained in the collision. The driver has been identified as Alexander MARSHALL, 35 years of age, from Ancaster, Ontario.

Highway 6 was closed for approximately six hours while the OPP investigated. A post mortem examination is scheduled for October 11, 2019.