Manitoulin OPP investigate fatal collision on Highway 6

(MONGOWIN TOWNSHIP, ON) – On Friday, December 6, 2019, at 2:12 p.m., members of the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), with the assistance of the Manitoulin-Sudbury District Emergency Medical Service (EMS) and the Whitefish Falls/Willisville Fire Department responded to a report of a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 6 near Lachance Road south of the Town of Espanola.

The investigation has since revealed that the motor vehicle left the roadway. The driver of the motor vehicle has minor injuries, however, the passenger in the vehicle, identified as Levi DEBASSIGE, 76 years of age, from M’Chigeeng, Ontario was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is on-going at this time with the assistance of OPP Technical Collision Investigators.

Highway 6 was closed for several hours, but is now fully re-opened.