Manitoulin OPP investigate fatal ATV collision

(GORDON TOWNSHIP, ON) – On May 31, 2020, at approximately 3:20 p.m., members of the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), with the assistance of the Manitoulin-Sudbury District Emergency Medical Service (EMS) responded to a report of a single motor vehicle collision involving an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) on Skipper Lane, Gordon Township.

The investigation has since revealed that the ATV left the roadway. The driver of the ATV had severe injuries and died later at hospital. The ATV driver was identified as Sandy MERRYLEES, 65 years of age, from Gore Bay.

The investigation is on-going at this time with the assistance of OPP Technical Collision Investigators.