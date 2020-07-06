Manitoulin OPP investigate drowning

(BALDWIN TOWNSHIP, ON)- On Monday, July 6, 2020, at approximately 6:35 a.m., officers from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance of the Sudbury-Manitoulin Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a report of a possible drowning in Agnew Lake within Baldwin Township.

Francois ROBERT, age 47, from Sudbury, Ontario was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-FPS).