Manitoulin OPP investigate double marine fatality

(KAGAWONG, ON) – On May 9, 2020 at approximately 2:15 p.m., officers from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance of the Billings Fire Department responded to a report of a deceased person floating near the shore of Mudge Bay near Old Mill Road in Kagawong.

Officers located a second deceased person near the first. The investigation revealed that two people had been fishing when their canoe capsized. Neither of the people had been wearing a life jacket.

The deceased have been identified as 31-year-old Kyle JOKINEN from Whitefish, and 29-year-old David ADAMCZAK from Espanola.

The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-FPS).

Most drownings happen unexpectedly when small boats capsize or someone falls overboard. Use of an approved lifejacket or PFD (Personal Flotation Device) is well documented to dramatically increase your chances of surviving a boating incident.