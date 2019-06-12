Manitoulin OPP investigate domestic disturbances

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – On Monday, June 10, 2019, at approximately 6:33 p.m., officers from the Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic disturbance on Highway 6 in the Township of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands (NEMI), Ontario.

Officers located two people and determined that one had been assaulted by the other.

As a result, a 21-year-old male from Tehkummah Township, Ontario has been charged with:

Assault – Spousal, two-counts, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC).

(GORE BAY, ON) – On Monday, June 10, 2019, at approximately 8:53 p.m., officers from the Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence in Gore Bay, Ontario.

As a result of the investigation, a 51-year-old female from Gore Bay, Ontario, has been charged with:

• Assault – Spousal, contrary to section 266 of the CC

Both of the accused are scheduled to appear before the Provincial Court of Justice in Gore Bay, on July 24, 2019.

Victims of domestic assaults are not alone. If you have been assaulted by an intimate partner or know someone that has, there are local resources here to help. You can visit the Manitoulin Family Resources website at www.mfresources.net for assistance where your information will remain anonymous and confidential. If you are in an immediate crisis, dial 9-1-1.