Manitoulin OPP investigate domestic disturbance in Little Current

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – On February 19, 2020 at approximately 3:17p.m., officers from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance of the Sudbury-Manitoulin Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a domestic disturbance in Little Current, Ontario. The victim was transported to hospital with minor injuries.



As a result of the investigation, a 40-year-old from Little Current has been charged with:



Assault with a Weapon – three counts, contrary to section 267(a) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay.



Victims of domestic assaults are not alone. If you have been assaulted by an intimate partner or know someone that has, there are local resources here to help. You can visit the Manitoulin Family Resources website at www.mfresources.net for assistance. A toll free call can also be placed to the Assaulted Women’s Helpline at 1-866-863-0511 where your information will remain anonymous and confidential. If you are in an immediate crisis, dial 9-1-1.