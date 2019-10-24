Manitoulin OPP investigate break and enter in Tehkummah

(TEHKUMMAH, ON) – On October 22, 2019, officers from the Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a break and enter at a business on the 10th Side Road in Tehkummah, Ontario.



The break and enter occurred sometime over night between October 21 and October 22, 2019. Alcohol, cash and tobacco were stolen.



Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this break and enter please contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.



Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at to www.sudburycrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.