Manitoulin OPP focusing on the ‘Big Four’ this Labour Day Long Weekend

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – Members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will be focusing on the “Big Four” this Labour Day Long Weekend from Friday September 4 to Monday September 7, 2020.

The “Big Four” consists of alcohol/drug impaired, inattentive driving, aggressive driving (including speeding) and lack of occupant restraint. Our OPP members will be conducting a combination of education and enforcement with road users in an effort to change driving behavior and save lives.

Children are returning to school from summer holidays. There will no doubt be excitement coupled with anxiety for the returning students.

The OPP is reminding drivers to be especially careful ahead of the Labour Day Weekend especially when driving in our school zones. Please don’t drive distracted.

All road users need to drive responsibly and respect the lives of everyone on Ontario roads. Let’s keep our highways safe so that no other motorists/passengers/pedestrians are injured or killed on our highways.