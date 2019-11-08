Manitoulin OPP drug seizure at traffic stop

(ESPANOLA, ON) – On October 29, 2019, at approximately 12:14 a.m. a member of the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) initiated a vehicle stop in the Town of Espanola, Ontario.
Further investigation revealed that the driver was suspended and in possession of suspected controlled substances.
The officer seized a quantity of suspected purple heroin, heroin, crack cocaine, methadone and a large amount of Canadian currency.
Dallas YURKO, 41 years old, of the Town of Espanola, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Heroin contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Opioid (purple heroin) contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000 contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada (CC)
- Drive while under suspension x2 contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.
The accused was released on a Promise to Appear and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on December 16, 2019.