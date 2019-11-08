Manitoulin OPP drug seizure at traffic stop

(ESPANOLA, ON) – On October 29, 2019, at approximately 12:14 a.m. a member of the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) initiated a vehicle stop in the Town of Espanola, Ontario.

Further investigation revealed that the driver was suspended and in possession of suspected controlled substances.

The officer seized a quantity of suspected purple heroin, heroin, crack cocaine, methadone and a large amount of Canadian currency.

Dallas YURKO, 41 years old, of the Town of Espanola, was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Heroin contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Opioid (purple heroin) contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000 contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada (CC)

Drive while under suspension x2 contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.

The accused was released on a Promise to Appear and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on December 16, 2019.