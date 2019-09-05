Manitoulin OPP charge teen after collision

M’CHIGEENG FIRST NATION, ON) – On September 1, 2019, at approximately 3:28 a.m., officers from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 551, M’Chigeeng First Nation Ontario.



Officers located alcohol within the vehicle. None of the occupants were injured. As a result of the investigation, a 16-year-old from Barrie, Ontario has been charged with:



Careless Driving, contrary to section 130(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA);

Class G1 Licence Holder- Unaccompanied by Qualified Driver, contrary to Ontario Regulation 340/94 section 5(1) of the HTA;

Driver Fail to Surrender Licence, contrary to section 33(1) of the HTA; and

Driving Motor Vehicle with Open Container of Liquor, contrary to section 32(1) of the Liquor Licence Act.

The youth cannot be identified under provisions of the Provincial Offences Act (POA)