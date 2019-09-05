Manitoulin OPP charge teen after collision

M’CHIGEENG FIRST NATION, ON) – On September 1, 2019, at approximately 3:28 a.m., officers from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 551, M’Chigeeng First Nation Ontario.
Officers located alcohol within the vehicle. None of the occupants were injured. As a result of the investigation, a 16-year-old from Barrie, Ontario has been charged with:
- Careless Driving, contrary to section 130(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA);
- Class G1 Licence Holder- Unaccompanied by Qualified Driver, contrary to Ontario Regulation 340/94 section 5(1) of the HTA;
- Driver Fail to Surrender Licence, contrary to section 33(1) of the HTA; and
- Driving Motor Vehicle with Open Container of Liquor, contrary to section 32(1) of the Liquor Licence Act.
The youth cannot be identified under provisions of the Provincial Offences Act (POA)