Manitoulin OPP charge person with criminal harassment

(ESPANOLA, ON) – On May 10, 2020, officers from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a complaint of a person being repeatedly harassed by another person through text messages and phone calls.

As a result of the investigation, a 29-year-old from Birch Island was charged with:

Criminal Harassment – Repeatedly Communicate, contrary to section 264(2)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused was released on an Undertaking, and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola.

The OPP will not be releasing the name of the accused in order to protect the identity of the victim.