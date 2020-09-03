Manitoulin OPP charge impaired driver

(GORDON TOWNSHIP, ON) – On August 31, 2020, at approximately 5:26 a.m. members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated a complaint of a vehicle pulled over on Highway 540 that appeared to be damaged with an occupant still inside, in Gordon Township.

With the assistance of Sudbury – Manitoulin Emergency Medical Services (EMS) the driver was taken to hospital and further investigated by police.

As a result, Nathan ZOUTMAN, 28-years-old, from Toronto was charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC); and

Operation While Impaired, – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC.

The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on October 21, 2020.

A 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) was issued and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.