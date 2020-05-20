Manitoulin OPP Canada road safety week results

(ESPANOLA, ON) – Members of the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) ended their Canada Road Safety Week (CRSW) traffic initiative which ran from May 12 to May 18, 2020. It coincided with Victoria Day May Long Weekend and Safe Boating Week which ran from May 15 to May 18, 2020.

Provincial boat launches were open for use and the highways were more heavily traveled due to the holiday, although many Covid-19 restrictions in place resulted in less persons travelling on our roadways and waterways. The annual awareness campaigns are designed to increase public compliance with safe driving measures.

The campaign resulted in the following charges for the Manitoulin OPP detachment cluster:

Speeding charges: 32

Seatbelt charges: 4

Fail to Yield charges: 2

Careless Driving charges: 1

Stunt Driving charges: 1

Drive While Prohibited charges: 1

The OPP and its traffic safety partners remain committed to saving lives on our roads and waterways. The Manitoulin OPP Detachment would like to thank the many drivers that continue to adopt safe, defensive driving behaviours, which go a long way in reducing the number of preventable deaths.