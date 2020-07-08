Manitoulin OPP Canada Day road safety initiative results

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) participated in a Canada Day traffic initiative from June 27, 2020 until July 5, 2020.

Members were busy keeping our communities, highways, waterways and trails safe while focussing on the “Big Four” offences which include: alcohol/drug impaired driving, speeding, distracted driving and lack of occupant restraint.

The OPP also put a spotlight on “Lifesaving Equipment” from seatbelts, personal flotation devices (PFD) and mandatory vessel safety equipment, to helmets for off road vehicles (ORV) and bicycles.

During the 2020 Canada Day initiative, Manitoulin OPP officers laid the following charges over the 9-day period:

Impaired Driving Drug/Alcohol = 5

Other Criminal Code Driving = 7

Speeding = 137

Stunt Driving = 2

Seatbelt = 12

Distracted Driving = 2

Hazardous Moving Violations = 4

Other Highway Traffic Act = 3

Other Provincial Statutes = 41

Off Road Vehicle Other Provincial Statutes = 2

Bicycle Helmet = 1

Despite our educational and enforcement efforts, fatalities and injuries continue to occur. Please slow down, drive/ride sober and continue to use “Lifesaving Equipment” including lifejackets and helmets so you can enjoy your planned activities and arrive at your destination safely.