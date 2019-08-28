Manitoulin OPP arrest youth for Break and Enter

(CAMPBELL TOWNSHIP, ON) – On August 25, 2019, at approximately 6:06 a.m., officers from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a missing person complaint at a residence in Campbell Township, Ontario.



Officers located the missing youth in possession of stolen property and discovered that a nearby seasonal residence had been broken into.



As a result of the investigation, a 16-year-old from Orangeville, Ontario, has been charged with:



Break, Enter Dwelling House – Commit Indictable Offence, contrary to section 348(1)(b) of the Criminal Code.

The youth, who cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA), is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay.