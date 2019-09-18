Manitoulin OPP arrest two in separate domestic disturbances

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – On September 15, 2019, at approximately 12:15 a.m., officers from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the Township of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands, Ontario.



Investigation revealed that an individual had damaged their spouse’s vehicle. As a result, a 27-year-old from Woodstock, Ontario, has been charged with:



Mischief – Domestic, contrary to section 430(4) of the Criminal Code (CC.)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Provincial Court of Justice in Gore Bay.



(ESPANOLA, ON) – On September 15, 2019, at approximately 11:52 a.m., officers from the Manitoulin OPP responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence in Espanola, Ontario.



As a result of the investigation a 29-year-old from Espanola, Ontario, has been charged with:



Assault- Spousal – two counts, contrary to section 266 of the CC.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Provincial Court of Justice in Espanola.



Victims of domestic assaults are not alone. If you have been assaulted by an intimate partner or know someone that has, there are local resources here to help. You can visit the Manitoulin Family Resources website at www.mfresources.net for assistance. A toll free call can also be placed to the Assaulted Women’s Helpline at 1-866-863-0511 where your information will remain anonymous and confidential. If you are in an immediate crisis, dial 9-1-1.