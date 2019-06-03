Manitoulin OPP arrest two impaired drivers within minutes

(LITTLE CURRENT) – On May 29, 2019, at approximately 3:01 p.m., officers from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 542 in Carnarvon Township, Ontario.

An investigation revealed that the driver had been consuming alcohol. As a result, Ryan JEWELL, 37-years-old from Hanmer, Ontario, has been charged with:

Operation while Impaired – Alcohol, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC); and

Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay, on June 19, 2019.

(ESPANOLA) – On May 29, 2019, at approximately 3:02 p.m., officers from the Manitoulin OPP responded to a driving complaint near a residence on Young Street, in Webbwood, Ontario.

Officers attended and located a male operating an all-terrain vehicle (ATV). After speaking with the driver, officers determined that he had been consuming alcohol.

Alcohol and suspected methamphetamine were seized from the driver.

As a result of the investigation, Jonathan DAVIS, 37-years-old from Espanola, Ontario, has been charged with:

Operation while Impaired – Alcohol, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the CC.;

Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the CC;

Operation while Prohibited, contrary to section 320.18 of the CC;

Fail to Comply with Recognizance, contrary to section 145(3) of the CC; and

Possession of a Schedule I Substance-methamphetamine, contrary to section 4(1) controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a bail hearing in Sudbury on June 3, 2019.

The OPP relies on the public to report crime and impaired driving is a crime that should be treated no differently. If you suspect that someone is driving or about to drive impaired, call 9-1-1 and report it.