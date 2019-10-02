Manitoulin OPP arrest two impaired drivers in one night

(BALDWIN TOWNSHIP, ON) – On September 29, 2019 at approximately 9:42 p.m., officers from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a pick-up truck in the ditch on Highway 17 in Baldwin Township, Ontario.



Officers spoke with the driver and determined that the driver had been consuming alcohol. As a result of the investigation, Amy ROBERTS, 32-years-old, of Sudbury, Ontario, has been charged with:



Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola, on December 2, 2019.



(ESPANOLA, ON) – On September 29, 2019 at approximately 6:35 p.m., officers from the Manitoulin Detachment of the OPP responded to a report of a suspicious person sitting inside a vehicle at a parking lot on Centre Street in the Town of Espanola, Ontario.



Officers located the vehicle and commenced an investigation. The driver was subsequently arrested for impaired driving and was brought to the Espanola OPP Detachment for further examination by a Drug Recognition Officer. Suspected methamphetamine was seized from the vehicle.



As a result, Denis OSHKABEWISENS, 35-years-old, of Wikwemikong First Nation, Ontario, has been charged with:



Operation While Impaired – Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the CC; and

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola, on November 4, 2019.



Both accused vehicles were impounded and the drivers were issued 90 day administrative drivers licence suspensions.



The OPP rely on the public to report crime and impaired driving is a crime that should be treated no differently. If you suspect that someone is driving or about to drive impaired, please call 9-1-1 and report it.

