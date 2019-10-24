Manitoulin OPP arrest two for theft of truck

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – On October 21, 2019, officers from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the theft of a pick-up truck, which had occurred sometime overnight, from a residence on Dunlop Street in Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands Township, Ontario.

An investigation revealed that the truck had been involved in a mischief at the secondary school on Bay Street in Billings Township.

Officers responded to a single motor vehicle collision, involving the stolen vehicle, on Highway 540 at Sheshegwaning Road in Robinson Township. The two occupants of the vehicle were unharmed in the collision.

As a result, Tristian WABANO 18-years-old from Sudbury, Ontario, has been charged with:

Possession of a Firearm, Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Obtained by Crime, contrary to section 96(a) of the Criminal Code (CC);

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC;

Mischief Under $5,000, contrary to section 430(4) of the CC; and

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, contrary to section 91(1) of the CC.

Matthew ROY, 19-years old from Sheguiandah First Nation, Ontario, has been charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC;

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the CC;

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC;

Mischief Under $5,000, contrary to section 430(4) of the CC;

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm, contrary to section 91(1) of the CC; and

Possession of a Firearm, Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Obtained by Crime, contrary to section 96(a) of the CC.

The accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay, on November 27, 2019.