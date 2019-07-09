Manitoulin OPP arrest three impaired drivers

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – On July 6, 2019, at approximately 3:37 a.m., officers from the Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 6 in Curtin Township, Ontario.

The officers located the suspect vehicle in Little Current and determined that the driver had been consuming alcohol.

As a result of the investigation, 27 year-old Cheyeanne PAMPLIN, from Carnarvon Township, Ontario has been charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC); and

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus) contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC.

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – On July 7, 2019, at approximately 7:53 a.m., officers from the Manitoulin OPP with the assistance of the Sudbury-Manitoulin Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Green Bush Road, in the Township of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands (NEMI), Ontario.

Officers determined that the driver of the vehicle had been consuming alcohol. The driver was not injured and the 38-year-old passenger was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, 34 year-old Aaron NAHWEGAHBOW, from Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation, Ontario has been charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC; and

Operation Causing Bodily Harm, contrary to section 320.14(2) of the CC

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – On July 7, 2019, at approximately 6:04 p.m., officers from the Manitoulin OPP with the assistance of the United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin (UCCM) Anishnaabe Police responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 6 in the Township of NEMI.

The investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle had been consuming alcohol. A seven-year-old passenger in the vehicle was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

As a result, 20-year-old Geana HEPBURN, from St. Thomas, Ontario has been charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the CC; and

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus) contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC;

Class G1 Licence Holder – Unaccompanied by Qualified Driver, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act Ontario Regulation 340/94 section 5(1); and

Novice Driver -B.A.C. Above Zero, contrary to section 44.1(3) of the Highway Traffic Act.

All three accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 21, 2019, in Gore Bay.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is safe to consume and then drive. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.