Manitoulin OPP arrest impaired driver

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – On July 17, 2019, at approximately 10:41 p.m., officers from the Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a possible impaired driver on Highway 540 west of Little Current, Ontario.

The officers located the suspect vehicle north of Little Current, on Highway 6, and determined that the driver had been consuming alcohol.

As a result of the investigation, 38-year-old Daniel AYOTTE, from Rayside-Balfour, Ontario, has been charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay, on August 21, 2019.

Thank you to the public who observe and report suspected impaired drivers. The OPP would like to remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is safe to consume and then drive. If you suspect that someone is driving or about to drive impaired, call 9-1-1 and report it.