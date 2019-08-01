Manitoulin OPP arrest impaired driver on water

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – On July 28, 2019, at approximately 6:07 p.m., officers from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a marine complaint regarding a possible impaired sailboat operator in the North Channel, Lake Huron, Ontario.

The officers located the sailboat and determined that the driver had been consuming alcohol.

As a result of the investigation, 44 year-old Robin ESQUIMAUX, from Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation, Ontario, has been charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC); and

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus) contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 26, 2019, in Gore Bay.

The accused was issued a 90-day Automatic Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS).

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is safe to consume and then operate a motor vehicle or vessel. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.