Manitoulin OPP arrest impaired driver on HWY 540

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – On June 13, 2020, at approximately 5:56 p.m. officers from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 540, in the Township of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands.

Officers stopped the vehicle. It was determined that the driver had been consuming alcohol.

As a result of the investigation, Satheesan Nagenthiram, 36-years-old, from Markham has been charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus) contrary to section 320.14(1)(b)CC.

The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days. The driver is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay, on September 16, 2020.

The Manitoulin OPP would like to thank the public for their assistance with this investigation. We rely on the public to report crime and impaired driving is a crime that should be treated no differently. If you suspect that someone is driving or about to drive impaired, call 9-1-1 and report it.