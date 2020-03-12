Manitoulin OPP arrest impaired driver

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – On March 8, 2020, at approximately 11:14 p.m., an officer from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on Draper Street in Little Current. The officer determined that the driver had been consuming alcohol. As a result of the investigation, Jason CLAYTON, age 37, from Little Current has been charged with:



Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC); and

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC.

The vehicle was towed from the scene, and impounded. The accused was released by way of an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on April 29, 2020, in Gore Bay.