Manitoulin OPP arrest five impaired drivers

(SOUTH BAYMOUTH, ON) – On August 29, 2019, at approximately 2:45 p.m., officers from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a complaint of an impaired driver in Carnarvon Township, Ontario.

Officers located the vehicle on Highway 6 in South Baymouth and determined that the driver had been consuming alcohol.



As a result of the investigation Hannah MORRIS, age 30, of Paisley, Ontario, has been charged with:



Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC); and

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on October 9, 2019.



(NAIRN-HYMAN TOWNSHIP, ON) – On August 29, 2019, at approximately 11:10 p.m., Manitoulin OPP officers responded to a report of an erratic driver on Highway 17 in Nairn-Hyman Township, Ontario.



Officers located the vehicle and determined that the driver had been consuming alcohol. As a result of the investigation, Sheri-Lyn PENNEY, age 41, of Rayside-Balfour, Ontario, has been charged with:



Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the CC: and

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on October 21, 2019.



(CURTIN TOWNSHIP, ON) – On August 31, 2019, at approximately 10:10 p.m., Manitoulin OPP officers responded to traffic complaint of a vehicle swerving on Highway 6 in Curtin Township, Ontario.



Officers located the vehicle and found that the driver had been consuming alcohol. As a result of the investigation, Tammy BAIRD, age 45, of Sudbury, Ontario, has been charged with:



Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Provincial Court of Justice in Espanola on October 7, 2019.



(CARNARVON TOWNSHIP, ON) – On September 2, 2019, at approximately 12:49 a.m., officers from the Manitoulin OPP with the assistance of the Sudbury-Manitoulin Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 551 in Carnarvon Township, Ontario.



Officers attended the scene and determined that the driver had been consuming alcohol. The occupants in the vehicle were transported to hospital with minor injuries.



As a result of the investigation, Holly DEBASSIGE, age 34, of M’Chigeeng First Nation, Ontario, has been charged with:



Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the CC; and

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on October 9, 2019.



(CARNARVON TOWNSHIP, ON) – On September 2, 2019, at approximately 7:43 p.m., officers from the Manitoulin OPP responded to a complaint of a possible impaired driver on Highway 542 in Carnarvon Township, Ontario.



Officers located the vehicle and determined that the driver had been consuming alcohol. As a result of the investigation, Devin YOUNG, age 25, of Carnarvon Township, Ontario has been charged with:



Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the CC; and

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC;

Novice Driver – B.A.C. Above Zero, contrary to section 44.1(3) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA); and

Driver Fail to Surrender Licence, contrary to section 33(1) of the HTA.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on September 25, 2019.



The OPP would like to thank the members of the public who reported the impaired drivers to police.



Remember, any amount of alcohol or drugs can impair one’s ability to drive.



If you suspects someone is driving or about to drive impaired by alcohol and/or drugs, call 9-1-1 and report it.

