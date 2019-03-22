Manitoulin OPP arrest driver after collision

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – On Thursday, March 21, 2019, at approximately 3:06 a.m. officers from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands (NEMI) Fire Department and the Sudbury-Manitoulin Emergency Medical Services (EMS), responded to a single vehicle roll over collision on Highway 540 in the Township of NEMI, Ontario.

Officers attended the scene and determined that the driver had been consuming alcoholic beverages. As a result of the police investigation, Nicole BEAUDRY, age 25, of Wikwemikong First Nation, Ontario, was charged with Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration – 80 Plus, contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code.

The accused was issued a 90-day Automatic Drivers Licence Suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

She was released on a Promise to Appear and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay, Ontario, on May 8, 2019.

The OPP rely on the public to report crime and impaired driving is a crime that should be treated no differently. If you suspect that someone is driving or about to drive impaired, call 9-1-1 and report it.