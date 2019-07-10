Manitoulin OPP advise public to beware of scams

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Manitoulin detachment would like to remind the public that there are many scams active in Ontario being used to defraud the public.

Recently fraudsters have been emailing the public posing as a lawyer asking for personal information including banking information to support helping a loved one who is being treated medically.

Fraudsters have also called the public advising that a relative had won a senior’s lottery whereby a cheque would be deposited into that relative’s bank. They appear legitimate because they’re using the information they already have to gather more personal details from their victims.

Police urge the public to not divulge ANY personal information especially related to credit cards or banking particulars over the phone, by email, letter, fax, or any other means of communication. Call your credit card company or financial institution on your terms to verify/report any suspicious activity. Most importantly if you believe that someone is posing as a fraudster on the phone, hang up.

If you or someone you know are a victim of a fraud or scam, please contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority.

The Manitoulin OPP want to advise that the Canadian Anti-fraud Centre is a resource anyone can use to access the known frauds in Ontario and can be reached to file a complaint. Please contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or report online at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.