Manitoulin Marijuana Festival changes venue to Tehkummah’s Gordon’s Park

TEHKUMMAH—The inaugural Manitoulin Marijuana Festival celebrating all things cannabis has moved venues to Gordon’s Park Eco Resort in Tehkummah. The event, originally scheduled to take place at the Flatrock Entertainment grounds in Little Current, will still take place from 2 pm on Friday, July 31 until noon on Monday, August 3.

“It really is the best fit for us,” said festival organizer Dan Duval of Little Current. “It was one of the locations we had originally considered and it really is a perfect fit for who we are as people and how we want to position our event.” Mr. Duval pointed to the Gordon’s Park Eco Resort designation as a dark sky sanctuary and the potential for a long-term relationship with the park.

As for the festival itself, Mr. Duval noted through the event’s Facebook page that “this is a celebration of the greatest cannabis culture in the world here in Canada. Growing, smoking, self-sustaining practices and the camaraderie which we will attempt to capture at this event.”

The event is strictly 19 and over only, with age of majority or other valid ID required.

The Manitoulin Marijuana Festival will include live acts, plenty of vendors, information booths and a host of other activities such as a Cannabis Cup and pot poker tournament. Entertainment will be a variety of local and national talent including musicians, comedians, a vintage strongman, a globally known magician, fire-eater and other grass roots entertainment.

Danitoulin Productions will not, at this time, be selling any marijuana or marijuana-related products in any regard, caution the organizers.

Tent camping, recreational vehicle and trailer site rentals are also available.

Gordon’s Park Eco Resort is a renowned dark sky sanctuary, an environment that is bound to enhance the experience of participants.

Due to liability issues no gang colours or gang clothing of any type is accepted, notes the organizers. “Those wearing them will be immediately removed from the festival grounds. No exceptions.”

Alcohol is permitted on-site at specified locations.

“Since we started this festival, we’ve been inundated with people who claim to have the best weed in the entire world that they grow legally at home,” continues the site. “How can everyone else have the best weed, when I know I have it. So who’s right? We will test a little bit of each using five unbiased, experienced industry experts, who will provide opinions in various categories such as aroma out of the jar, taste, uniqueness and effects to tell you the truth.” The winner will take home a trophy (and a prize) to enhance their bragging rights should their weed be proven to be the best.

