Manitoulin Lodge employee tests positive for COVID-19

May 14, 2020, 8:20 p.m. – Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reporting outbreaks of COVID-19 at two long-term care homes after cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in one employee at Manitoulin Lodge and in one employee and one resident at Elizabeth Centre. The individuals were tested as part of targeted surveillance of long-term care homes across the province.
Details of confirmed case(s)
|Case number
|Age
|Gender
|Exposure category
|Status
|Tested (dd/mm/yy)
|Area
|Case #62
|<19
|Not specified
|No travel and no contact with a known case (unknown exposure)
|Self-isolating
|11/05/2020
|Greater Sudbury
|Case #63
|70s
|Female
|No travel and no contact with a known case (unknown exposure)
|Other institution
|11/05/2020
|Greater Sudbury
|Case #64
|50s
|Female
|No travel and no contact with a known case (unknown exposure)
|Self-isolating
|12/05/2020
|Manitoulin District
Status of COVID-19 outbreaks in facilities
|Outbreak status
|Facility type
|Number of facilities affected
|Cases among residents or patients (*includes deaths)
|Deaths among residents or patients
|Cases among staff
|Total cases
|Active
|Long-term care home
|5
|2
|4
|6
|Resolved
|Long-term care home
|3
|4
|1
|6
|10
Previously reported outbreaks at Pioneer Manor and Extendicare York were declared over on May 12, 2020.
*Total number of cases reported as part of COVID-19 outbreaks.
Updates about COVID-19 testing, confirmed cases, and outbreaks in Greater Sudbury, the District of Sudbury, and the District of Manitoulin are posted online.
If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate, then contact an assessment centre or use the online self-assessment tool to see if you need to seek further care.
For more information on self-isolation, self-assessment, and assessment centres visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).
Visit Ontario’s website to learn more about the province’s response to COVID-19.