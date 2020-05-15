Manitoulin Lodge employee tests positive for COVID-19

May 14, 2020, 8:20 p.m. – Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reporting outbreaks of COVID-19 at two long-term care homes after cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in one employee at Manitoulin Lodge and in one employee and one resident at Elizabeth Centre. The individuals were tested as part of targeted surveillance of long-term care homes across the province.

Details of confirmed case(s)

Case number Age Gender Exposure category Status Tested (dd/mm/yy) Area Case #62 <19 Not specified No travel and no contact with a known case (unknown exposure) Self-isolating 11/05/2020 Greater Sudbury Case #63 70s Female No travel and no contact with a known case (unknown exposure) Other institution 11/05/2020 Greater Sudbury Case #64 50s Female No travel and no contact with a known case (unknown exposure) Self-isolating 12/05/2020 Manitoulin District

Status of COVID-19 outbreaks in facilities

Outbreak status Facility type Number of facilities affected Cases among residents or patients (*includes deaths) Deaths among residents or patients Cases among staff Total cases Active Long-term care home 5 2 4 6 Resolved Long-term care home 3 4 1 6 10

Previously reported outbreaks at Pioneer Manor and Extendicare York were declared over on May 12, 2020.

*Total number of cases reported as part of COVID-19 outbreaks.

