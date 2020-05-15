Manitoulin Lodge employee tests positive for COVID-19

By
Expositor Staff
-

May 14, 2020, 8:20 p.m. – Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reporting outbreaks of COVID-19 at two long-term care homes after cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in one employee at Manitoulin Lodge and in one employee and one resident at Elizabeth Centre. The individuals were tested as part of targeted surveillance of long-term care homes across the province.

Details of confirmed case(s)

Case numberAgeGenderExposure categoryStatusTested (dd/mm/yy)Area
Case #62<19Not specifiedNo travel and no contact with a known case (unknown exposure)Self-isolating11/05/2020Greater Sudbury
Case #6370sFemaleNo travel and no contact with a known case (unknown exposure)Other institution11/05/2020Greater Sudbury
Case #6450sFemaleNo travel and no contact with a known case (unknown exposure)Self-isolating12/05/2020Manitoulin District

Status of COVID-19 outbreaks in facilities

Outbreak statusFacility typeNumber of facilities affectedCases among residents or patients (*includes deaths)Deaths among residents or patientsCases among staffTotal cases
ActiveLong-term care home52 46
ResolvedLong-term care home341610

Previously reported outbreaks at Pioneer Manor and Extendicare York were declared over on May 12, 2020.

*Total number of cases reported as part of COVID-19 outbreaks.

Updates about COVID-19 testing, confirmed cases, and outbreaks in Greater Sudbury, the District of Sudbury, and the District of Manitoulin are posted online.

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate, then contact an assessment centre or use the online self-assessment tool to see if you need to seek further care.

For more information on self-isolation, self-assessment, and assessment centres visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).

Visit Ontario’s website to learn more about the province’s response to COVID-19.

