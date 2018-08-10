GORE BAY—Having been named as the winner of the very prestigious Dragon Award from Jarlette Health Services Inc. earlier this summer, Pat Atkins has now formally received the award.

James Abraham, care services coordinator for Jarlette Health Services Inc., presented the beautiful Dragon Award watch to Mr. Atkins at the Lodge last week. “The Chinese dragon is associated with strength, health, harmony and good leadership. They have an active mind and share an interest in the world around them. They are self confident enough to know how to create a necessary impression.”

“Dragons are larger than life; dragon people like to do everyone on a grand scale,” said Mr. Abraham. “Pat has worked here at the Manitoulin Lodge for over 25 years. He helps keep residents and staff save and secure in our surroundings. He wears many hats, and is a jack of all trades and master of many. Pat is involved in several residents programs, such as bread making-I hear he makes delicious bread.”

“Pat is well respected by you, our residents, staff and management information,” said Mr. Abraham. “It gives me great pleasure to present the Dragon Award to Pat.”

“I enjoy my job and do it for the residents,” Mr. Atkins told the gathering of residents and fellow employees at the ceremony. “It is nice to get appreciated, and Jarlette is a great company to work with.”