Manitoulin Leadership Committee calls for establishment of isolation centres

MANITOULIN – The Manitoulin COVID-19 Leadership Co-ordination Committee met for its seventh session on Tuesday, June 16 and is pleased to report that community leaders from four First Nations (including the United Chiefs and Councils of Mnidoo Mnising Tribal Council) and five municipalities participated in the committee’s discussions.

A significant part of the meeting was dedicated to the need to establish isolation centres for individuals who have tested positive but are asymptomatic, or mildly symptomatic, requiring only monitoring or a quarantine location, and are not in a position to return to their home. Leaders have committed to identifying accommodations in their community which may be available for this purpose. Leaders also identified the importance of establishing an estimated budget for these efforts, and will work together to identify capacity on the Island, while seeking input from medical professionals about the recommended protocol surrounding isolation centres.

Leaders further discussed the need for supportive care centres which would accommodate patients who need non-acute care; the moderately symptomatic who cannot care for themselves independently, requiring more time and assistance to recover.

Further to last week’s discussions, communities are co-ordinating to purchase COVID-19-related supplies in bulk such as sanitizing chemicals. A representative of each interested community will engage in these discussions.

The next committee meeting will occur on Tuesday, June 23.