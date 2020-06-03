Manitoulin Leadership Committee applauds Islanders’ efforts to shop Manitoulin

MANITOULIN–The Manitoulin COVID-19 Leadership Co-ordination Committee met for its fifth session on Tuesday, June 2 and is pleased to report that community leaders comprising five First Nations (including the UCCMM Tribal Council) and six municipalities participated in the committee’s deliberations.

Manitoulin Island leadership all agreed that the committee’s priority of ensuring that all voices are respected and heard is truly catching on. “Whether it is walking on the streets and trails or experiences in social media, there is a sense that Island residents are putting respect and kinship over racist attitudes,” a press release from the committee states. “All leaders joined in encouraging this positive spirit of harmony in such challenging times.”

The increasing presence of seasonal residents on the Island was the subject of lengthy discussion. In particular, the leadership is all agreed that the legal obligations on those travelling in from the United States bear repeating: under the Quarantine Act, visitors from the US are required to spend 14 days in self-isolation immediately upon arrival. For more information, potential travellers should consult the Public Health Agency of Canada.

The committee also noted that Ontario has extended the State of Emergency for another four weeks and reminds everyone that there is no room for complacency. Anyone experiencing mild symptoms of COVID-19 should seek testing. Essential service providers should also access testing regularly.

The committee also noted that the ventilator campaign successfully funded four ventilators, which are expected to arrive shortly.

Leaders spoke of local businesses beginning to reopen and the MS Chi-Cheemaun beginning its ferry service for essential transportation as of Monday, June 1. Businesses are encouraged to access resources from the local health authority to ensure that they are implementing the most up-to-date safety protocols, such as wearing face coverings. Leadership thanks residents for supporting these local businesses, which in turn supports economic prosperity on the Island.

The next committee meeting will occur on Tuesday, June 9.