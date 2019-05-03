Manitoulin Island OPP releases Easter seatbelt campaign results

LITTLE CURRENT—Members of the Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) focused their efforts on the seatbelt campaign over the Easter long weekend, April 19-22.

As a result officers laid 66 charges including two for impaired driving, 25 speeding violations and 11 other traffic related charges. Officers also laid a total of 26 seatbelt related charges. The weekend charges serve as an important reminder to drivers and other road users that when the OPP targets one particular driving behavior during a traffic safety campaign, officers are highly committed to and well-resourced for enforcing all traffic laws.

Manitoulin OPP Detachment Commander Inspector Megan Cavanagh, would like to thank her officers for their hard work and dedication to the traffic safety campaign. She would also like to remind the public that, “it only takes a few seconds to buckle up. A properly worn seat belt greatly increases your chances of surviving a motor vehicle collision.”

Despite the increase in traffic flow during the holiday weekend, there were neither any serious personal injury collisions nor fatalities on the local highways, waterways or trails.