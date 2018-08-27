MANITOULIN—The fire bans for all Manitoulin Island municipalities have been lifted as of 1 pm today, Monday, August 27.

“As the Manitoulin District Mutual Aid Fire Coordinator, I am happy to announce that all fire bans on Manitoulin have been lifted as of 1 pm today,” said Dwayne Elliott, who also serves as Assiginack Fire Chief. “I have been in contact with each fire chief and it has been decided to lift the ban Island wide to eliminate any confusion.”

“Please remember that municipal bylaws and the Forest Fire Prevention Act still apply for all outdoor fires,” Mr. Elliott added. “Any questions can be directed to your local fire chief or municipal/band offices.”

“It has been a long dry summer and I would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding during this time,” Mr. Elliott concluded.