Manitoulin Island elementary intermediate school volleyball champions crowned

AUNDECK OMNI KANING – The Charles C. McLean Public School (Gore Bay) team won the boys’ division of the Manitoulin Island elementary schools Intermediate volleyball tournament, while the Central Manitoulin Public School (CMPS) (Mindemoya) girls’ team has now won back to back championships.

In the boys’ division, C.C. McLean took first place, defeating Little Current Public School in the championship match to win the title. “Our boys team won two and lost two in the round robin format, losing close matches to CMPS and LCPS, knowing we might see them again in the playoff round,” said Dan Smith, coach of the C.C. McLean team. “We saved our best playing for the semi finals and the championships, beating CMPS 25-18 and then defeating LCPS in the championship in two straight games (15-12 and 15-10).”

Members of the C.C. McLean team included Hugh McLaughlin, Malachi Joseph, Eli Lock, Jaydan Hayden, Kaleb Austin, Avery Nodecker, Corbin Best, Ryder Lockyer, Cody Campbell, Blaec Quinlan and coach Dan Smith

CMPS fini.shed third with Assiginack fourth and Pontiac fifth.

Lisa Pennie, coach of the CMPS girls’ team told the Recorder last Friday, “our team went undefeated in yesterday’s round-robin tournament, defending their 2018 Island championship title.”

The CMPS team included Lexi Young, Jordan Graham, Annie Balfe, Ava Assinewai, Naomi Hill, Sadie Bridgeman, Mya Balfe, Abbie Heins and coach Lisa Pennie.

In the girls’ division LCPS was second, C.C. McLean third, Assiginack fourth, Lakeview fifth and Pontiac sixth.