Manitoulin Island cross-country runners among the best in Ontario

MANITOULIN – Three Manitoulin Island cross-country runners did extremely well in Athletics Ontario cross-country championships!

Gerry Holliday, the local runners coach, told the Recorder Sunday afternoon, “Maren Kasunich placed fifth in the girls under 14 division, one second behind the fourth place finisher and two seconds behind the third place finisher, and she had a tough start. If she had started well she would have moved up even further. With her start it was amazing how many runners she passed.”

“Ava Assinewai finished in eighth (on the girls age 14 and under 2.35 kilometre route). Both Maren and Ava’s times were very good,” said Mr. Holliday. “They both ran super.” The girls under 14 division included a total of 98 competitors.

“Avery Sutherland was running in the girls 16 years of age and under division and she placed a strong 65th out of 130 plus runners,” Mr. Holliday told the Recorder.

All three Manitoulin Island runners represented the Track North team based out of Sudbury at the provincials, held in King City.