Manitoulin Ice Showdown early bird draw January 20

MANITOULIN – It’s almost early bird draw time and that can only mean the weeks are counting down to the second annual Manitoulin Ice Showdown. If you haven’t done so yet, it’s not too late to purchase a ticket in time for the January 20 early bird draw deadline and your chance to win one of two cash prizes of $500!

As reported previously, the Manitoulin Ice Showdown—co-sponsored between Wikwemikong Tourism and The Manitoulin Expositor—will be held later in February this year, February 22 and 23, allowing for plenty of time for top quality ice conditions. Anglers can look forward to hitting up both Lake Manitou and Manitowaning Bay again this year and, of course, there is an abundance of spectacular prizes. This year’s registration prize, drawn from all those who purchase tickets, will be a 2020 Polaris Voyageur 550.

“Ice conditions in 2020 are comparable to other years where we have had a mild winter,” Wikwemikong Tourism’s Luke Wassegijig assures anglers. “Full ice in Manitowaning Bay is typically in late January and with the coldest day of the winter almost certainly falling on the first Saturday of February (the date of the former Wikwemkoong Ice Fishing Derby). Our coldest derby day on record was -40°C, and in the 10 years running the Wiikwemkoong Ice Fishing Derby on Lake Huron we have not had to cancel and we are confident that moving the derby two weeks later in February will only give old man winter plenty of time to form safe ice.”

We can’t let down fishing legend Bob Izumi now can we? That’s right, if you haven’t already heard, Mr. Izumi will be fishing the Manitoulin Ice Showdown and filming for an episode of his Real Fishing Show. Anglers will also get a chance to meet the legend at the derby wrap-up event on Sunday, February 23.

Tickets for the Manitoulin Ice Showdown are just $100 and include many chances to win prizes. In addition to the two early bird draws of $500 cash, other prizes include a brand-new snowmobile for simply buying a ticket, tagged and target fish prizes on both days of the derby (new this year) plus cash prizes for first, second and third, not to mention some amazing prizes for anglers who reel in fourth to 10 place fish and plenty of door prizes. Plus the Pimp’d Hut Big Trout Contest worth $3,500 for the angler who has the heaviest combined weight of trout over the course of the two days. Lastly the Farthest Travelled Prize of a Manitoulin Island Stay and Play Package will be given out to the angler travelling from the farthest location. See derby rules for full prizing details at FishManitoulin.com.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting FishManitoulin.com, The Expositor Office and Breakaway Sports in Little Current, Up Top Sports in Mindemoya, Your Dollar Store with More, Oak Ridge Place and Wikwemikong Tourism in Wiikwemkoong, Fishy Fishy Bang Bang and Trail Side Sports in Espanola, Moxy’s Bait and Tackle in Lively and Ramakko’s Source for Adventure in Sudbury.

Be sure to follow the Manitoulin Ice Showdown 2020 Facebook event page for all your Manitoulin Ice Showdown updates.