Manitoulin health care providers are ready to tackle COVID-19 virus

Organizations say the risk of deadly virus reaching Island is small

MANITOULIN – Leaders from various health organizations across Manitoulin Island met on February 20 to plan in case the COVID-19 virus comes to Manitoulin. Organizations represented at this meeting included: Manitoulin Health Centre, Manitoulin Central Family Health Team, Assiginack Family Health Team, Northeast Manitoulin Family Health Team, Gore Bay Medical Centre, Wikwemikong Health Centre, M’Chigeeng Health Services, Noojmowin-Teg Health Centre, Mnaamodzawin Health Services, Manitoulin Lodge, Manitoulin Centennial Manor, Wikwemikong Nursing Home, Manitoulin-Sudbury DSB Paramedic Services and Public Health Sudbury and Districts.

“The risk of COVID-19 virus remains small on Manitoulin. Our group is motivated by a desire to reduce the spread of the virus if it does come to the Island. We are working together as professionals to have the best possible coordinated responses for our communities,” a joint communique states.

One strategy will be to provide home visits for people who need to be tested, to avoid coming to the hospital. Anyone who is concerned that they have been exposed to the virus should call to get more information.

During office hours, please call your local clinic: Assiginack Family Health Team, 705-859-2170; Gore Bay Medical Centre, 705-282-2262; Manitoulin Central Family Health Team. 705-377-5371; M’Chigeeng Health Services, 705-377-5347; Mnaamodzawin Health Services, 705-368-2182; Noojmowin-Teg Health Centre, 705-368-2182; Northeast Manitoulin Family Health Team, 705-368-2450; and Wikwemikong Health Centre, 705-859-3164.

After hours, call the Manitoulin Health Centre: Little Current site, 705-368-2300; Mindemoya site, 705-377-5311.

Information can also be found at: PublicHealthOntario.ca/en/diseases-and-conditions/infectious-diseases/respiratory-diseases/novel-coronavirus.