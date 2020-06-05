Manitoulin Golf is now open for the season

GORDON – The golf season has begun at Manitoulin Golf, although some precautions have been put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The course at Manitoulin Golf opened on Tuesday, May 19 with new rules and procedures in place to best protect golfers and staff (information can be found on its website and Facebook page),” stated Scott McDougall, general manager, on May 25. Signs are also posted at the course outlining social distancing requirements, and that tee times have to be a minimum of 15 minutes apart, for instance.

Mr. McDougall pointed out reservation of tee times is mandatory and payment can be accepted by e-transfer, credit card over the phone (705-282-2282) or by all methods on site. The clubhouse is currently only open to accept payment and to offer bathroom facilities. There is a two-golfer limit in the clubhouse at this time.

And for those new to golfing or who may not have a set of clubs, “Manitoulin Golf is offering free rentals at least until the end of June. The clubs are new and they are fully sterilized after each use,” said Mr. McDougall. “We are waiting for further instruction from the province about when we can open the club storage building to the public as well as the restaurant. In the meantime, we will be giving some consideration to introducing takeout.”

Mr. McDougall pointed out, “overshadowed by the pandemic is the fact that Manitoulin Golf is celebrating 40 years of operation in 2020, (previously operated under the name of Manitoulin Island Country Club). At our annual fish fry normally held early June we had originally planned on starting celebrations in recognizing this milestone. Of course, those events were cancelled but we will endeavour to find other ways to acknowledge our history, which will be announced.”

“And we are open to everyone, members, non-members, newcomers to golf, local residents, cottagers, everyone,” said Mr. McDougall. “The course is in great shape and golfing can be a great way to rid yourself of the COVID-19 blues.”

Mr. McDougall added that the clubhouse restaurant will be open for takeout orders starting this Thursday, June 4, from 11 am to 7 pm.