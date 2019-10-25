Manitoulin Golf hosts season-ending Thanksgiving tournament

GORDON – In spite of the cold, windy weather conditions, the annual Thanksgiving golf tournament held at Manitoulin Golf recently, was again this year, a success.

A total of 12 teams took part in the four-person scramble format.

The best score overall, 65 (seven under par), was posted by the team of Todd Fox, Nicky Fox, Sonya Morningstar and Tom Assiniwe.

Myrna Thomas, clubhouse manager, thanked everyone on hand for taking part in the annual tournament at the awards presentation Saturday evening. “Thanks to the course grounds crew for having the course in such good condition for the tournament, and to the kitchen staff for the excellent dinner served here tonight.”

Special prizes were presented to Jarod Enns who had both the men’s longest drive and closest shot to the pumpkin, while Cailey Barbeau had the longest drive for the ladies; Sonya Morningstar won the prize for closest shot to the pumpkin.