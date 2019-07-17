Manitoulin Garden Tour is full of surprises of all kinds

MANITOULIN—It is often challenging to source local food on Manitoulin, but a new initiative of the Local Food Manitoulin movement is seeking to bridge that information gap with the Manitoulin Garden Tour, a 10-day series of events and opportunities to “explore the Island through activities and garden tours that showcase gardens/farms and food production on Manitoulin Island.”

“It was an idea that we had talked about around the table at the Child Poverty Task Force where we have been working on community gardens,” said Kristin Bickell, project manager with the Manitoulin Community Fresh Food Initiative at Noojmowin-Teg. “We want to direct attention to community food, locally grown local products. It’s something we have been doing through the Good Food Box program as we have sourced local produce. There is a lot going on and we want to draw attention to what’s here on the Island.”

As they put together the Manitoulin Garden Tour schedule there were a few surprises in store even for the veteran local food advocates at the Good Food Box program.

“There are quite a few things I didn’t even know about,” admitted Ms. Bickell, giving the example of the natural dyeing workshop being conducted by Marian Hester that will run from July 20 to 21 at Gore Bay’s Freshisle Fibers. “She grows plants and creates natural dyes.

There are 21 opportunities in the Manitoulin Garden Tour, which runs from July 18 to 28.

From tobacco tie workshops to mushroom tours, square foot gardening to storytelling, beekeeping to sprouting for beginners, pumpkin patches and medicine teachings, a host of garden tours and herbal vinegar making there is something to enthrall everyone.

For more information on the tour contact Kristin Bickell at kristin.bickell@noojmowin-teg.ca.