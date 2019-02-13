Manitoulin Expositor Valentine’s Day Poetry Contest winner

The Gee and Me

I met her at the Manor,

Way back in the day:

When times were very different,

Not so rushed, the old timers say.

She had beautiful auburn hair,

And really was quite cute;

Never failing to catch my eye

In that nursing white jumpsuit.

A couple we became

And we moved along with time

With our blended family,

We got along so fine.

Daughters growing up,

The apples of our eyes,

Then they are flying from the nest,

Now grandkids, our blessings, arrive.

Out of all our time together,

The good and the bad,

Our time at our log cabin

The best we ever had.

Poppa in the trapper’s shack,

Puttin’ up pelts that takes so very long,

Gee in the comfy warm cabin,

making her “black pan” scone.

So today our life is very full,

The best that it can be.

We are blessed with a beautiful family

And we are still “The Gee and Me.”

Dedicated to my wife, Jennifer Pitawanakwat Young aka “The Gee”

Greg Young

Wikwemikong