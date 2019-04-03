Tickets on sale this week for month-long tourism event

MANITOULIN—Anglers are counting down the days to when they can launch their boats and head out into Manitoulin’s territorial waters. To help whet their appetite, the Manitoulin Expositor Salmon Classic is pleased to announce the fourth edition of its month-long fishing derby, July 27-August 25, with tickets available beginning this Friday, April 5.

Dave Patterson, Salmon Classic organizer, was invited to speak at a recent meeting of the Little Current Fish and Game Club. He told the group about the huge economic spinoff the salmon derby has on the local economy.

“The salmon derby attracts hundreds of anglers over the course of an entire month, bringing millions of dollars to the local economy,” Mr. Patterson explained. “That’s the whole reason we started the Salmon Classic—as an economic booster—and we urge businesses to capitalize on this; have local specials, sales and promotions aimed at our angling guests. Use the Salmon Classic to your advantage.”

“Basically, it’s a free marketing opportunity to draw business that you would not normally have.” Mr. Patterson added.

Mr. Patterson noted that sponsorship letters have once again been sent in the mail and thanked all those who have donated in the past and who continue to give so generously to this unique event. Items and gift certificates are also welcomed and will be used as prizes.

“All of the sponsorship funds are put toward off-Island promotions, such as posters and radio advertising, to get people here,” he explained.

Tickets for the Salmon Classic will be available beginning this weekend at the Sudbury Sportsman’s Show being held at the Garson Arena. Tickets, again just $65 for adults and $35 for youth (ages 14 and under) are also available at the Expositor Office in Little Current, Manitoulin West Recorder in Gore Bay, Up Top Sports Shop in Mindemoya, Moxy’s Bait and Tackle in Lively and online at fishmanitoulin.com. More ticket sellers will be announced as the summer approaches.

Anglers will be happy to hear that the fishmanitoulin.com site has received a major overhaul during the winter months and will now feature a live leaderboard during the derby. Once a fish is weighed, the weigh station volunteers (these people who are so important to the event’s success) will input the information which will go directly online. This, Mr. Patterson said, should help to encourage catch and release. A quick visit to the leaderboard will show whether a fish is in contention or not.

“We look forward to another great year,” Mr. Patterson added. “Our numbers are steadily increasing year over year and it can only get better.”

For more information, email info@fishmanitoulin.com, visit the website or call Mr. Patterson at 705-368-2744 or 705-968-0237.