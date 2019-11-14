Manitoulin entrepreneurs Kathryn Corbiere, Ben Kanasawe honoured at Waubetek gala

RAMA – On November 7, Waubetek Business Development Corporation hosted its annual Business Awards Gala at the Casino Rama Resort and Conference Centre at Rama First Nation where two Manitoulin Island business entrepreneurs, Kathryn Corbiere and Ben Kanasawe, received special recognition.

The gala was held to recognize Indigenous role models and recognize the achievements of First Nation businesses in Northeast Ontario that create much-needed jobs and services throughout the region and serve as inspirational role models.

“In this age of reconciliation, it is important for everyone to see the significant contributions made by Indigenous businesses that benefit both Indigenous and non-Indigenous people alike,” a press release from Waubetek states.

The Waubetek Business Development Corporation is a member of the network of Community Futures Development Corporations in Ontario and Aboriginal Financial Institutions in Canada. Waubetek, meaning “the future” in the Ojibwe language, has been honoured to help to significantly strengthen the regional economy through provide a variety of business services and $94 million in investment financing to more than 3,000 aboriginal businesses through a variety of industries since 1989. This celebration also marked Waubetek’s 30th Anniversary.

As part of the gala, four Indigenous businesses were recognized in the following categories: Youth Entrepreneur of the Year, presented and sponsored by RBC, was presented to Kathryn Corbiere of OneKwe, a modern metal fabrication business located on the M’Chigeeng First Nation; Entrepreneur of the Year, presented and sponsored by Ontario Power Generation, was presented to Z’Gamok Enterprises Inc., a community economic development corporation business located on the Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation; the Business Merit Award, presented and sponsored by Waubetek Business Development Corporation, was presented to Mark Hamlin, RF Kiln Tech Ltd., an innovative wood recovery business located in Midland; and the Business Achievement Award, presented and sponsored by Cole-Munro and Canadian Aquaculture Systems Inc., to a well-established business with a history of pioneering and who also plays an integral role in the economy of their communities through continued business innovation, expansion and job creation, was presented to Ben Kanasawe of Buzwah Fisheries of Wiikwemkoong.

Kathryn Corbiere of OneKwe Modern Fabrication, centre, celebrates her win alongside parents Ray, left, and Sophie. Ms. Corbiere won the Youth Entrepreneur of the Year award at her first Waubetek awards gala.

Ms. Corbiere is a member of the M’Chigeeng First Nation where her company, OneKwe Modern Fabrication, has operated for the past four years. Her recently completed 1,500 square foot shop is equipped for welded and computer-aided design (CAD) and computer numerical control (CNC) plasma cut metalwork and shaped wood, producing modern furniture, custom fabrication and sculptures.

Ms. Corbiere first became interested in creating metal/wood sculptures, furniture and other pieces when she was learning welding as a trade about six years ago. “I just started creating a few pieces of furniture and it seemed to keep going and going,” she told Waubetek.

OneKwe’s products range from living room-size tables and shelves to exterior signage, wall art and so much more. Ms. Corbiere just finished a 20-foot gate for a new home on Manitoulin as well as a couple of dining tables in the shop right now. Her work can be found at the McEwen School of Architecture in Sudbury, Canada 150, as well as in front of many local homes and businesses. A 14-foot concrete and metal sculpture at 4elements Living Art in Kagawong is most impressive.

“Tourists come to Manitoulin and they will purchase things and take them home,” Ms. Corbiere said, demonstrating OneKwe’s broad appeal.

Her advice for Indigenous entrepreneurs is to start small but to think big. “Set your business apart from others by being different,” Ms. Corbiere told Waubetek. “Don’t try and imitate another’s, but offer something new to people, whether it be a product or service. Stick with your ideas and don’t be afraid to make mistakes.”

This was Ms. Corbiere’s first time to the Waubetek awards gala and she told The Expositor she was honoured to have been recognized. It’s been a banner year for Ms. Corbiere with her first year in her new shop and being named as Youth Entrepreneur of the Year. She said she was humbled to have been listed along with some very talented people from across Waubetek’s catchment area. “There are a lot of people who are very deserving of this award,” she said.

Ms. Corbiere thanked Waubetek for the accolade and spoke highly of the business development corporation.

Over 20 years ago Ben Kanasawe and his son Peter started Buzwah Fisheries, located on the eastern side of Manitowaning Bay on the Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory. It was a modest beginning, raising rainbow trout with four 40×40-foot net pens.

“When we first started, we didn’t have much equipment, we were doing everything by hand,” Mr. Kanasawe told Waubetek.

Once he proved that he could make his idea work, more modern equipment such as fish counters, automatic feeders, underwater ROVs (remotely operated vehicles) and fish pumps were acquired. Soon Mr. Kanasawe was able to expand his operation to two sites of 16 50×50-foot net pens. The operation is now a significant area employer, with a staff of 18 looking after the fish seven days a week throughout the year.

Mr. Kanasawe has always been conscious of his environmental responsibilities and has done water quality testing since he started his business and, in 2015, the entrepreneur decided that his business should become certified for Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP). BAP is an international third-party certification system that verifies environmentally and socially responsible processes under which farmed fish and crustaceans are produced. He continues to submit monthly water samples from Manitowaning Bay in order to ensure quality and undergoes inspections on his processes.

“Buzwah Fisheries would have never gotten its start without the support of the Wiikwemkoong chief and council,” he said. “Waubetek has always been there to lend a hand as well, whether it was workshops, networking or information resources.”

Mr. Kanaswe and Buzwah Fisheries are well-respected in the aquaculture industry so his closing advice, where he stresses perseverance, is well worth noting: “Whenever I had a setback over the years, each time I got up and pushed back harder. A setback is just an opportunity for you to learn from your mistakes and grow; so as long as you’re working hard for what you want, you can’t go wrong.”

The Waubetek gala also featured Indigenous music artists the Red Man Singers, Niibishens Trudeau, Chief Guy Monague, Chief Scott McLeod and The Lohrwoods.

To contact Ms. Corbiere at OneKwe Modern Fabrication, call 705-348-0095 or visit OneKwe.com. For more information about Buzwah Fisheries call 705-859-1807.