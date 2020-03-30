Manitoulin Driver charged with speeding and careless driving

(SUDBURY, ON) – On March 28, 2020 at 1:35 p.m. a member of the Sudbury Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a motor vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on the Highway 144 by-pass, City of Greater Sudbury.



The 52-year-old driver from Sheguiandah, Ontario, was charged with:

Speeding, contrary to section 128 of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA); and

Careless Driving, contrary to section 130(1) of the HTA

In 2019, speeding was the lead causal factor in motor vehicmembers of the Nipissing West OPP Detachment investigated a total 123 speed related collisions.