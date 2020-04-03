Manitoulin Community Response team gives Island update

Urges seasonal residents to stay home to avoid undue stress on our hospitals
MANITOULIN–Manitoulin District leaders and representatives from the Manitoulin Health Centre met again, virtually, on April 1. The meetings are crucial to share information, questions and resources between the Manitoulin Community Response, Emergency Preparedness and Paramedicine (MCREP&P) committee, First Nations chiefs and municipal leaders.
Topics of discussion included:
- The “Manitoulin Field Hospital” (MFH) will be developed at the NEMI rec centre. This 30-bed unit would form part of the Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) surge capacity plan. Surge capacity refers to the ability of the hospital to plan for a sudden and sustained influx of patients. Municipalities and First Nation communities across the Island will collaborate.
- Planning continues for possible repurposing of other community centres across the Island including the development of supportive care centres.
- Assessment centres in Mindemoya and Little Current, and the Public Health Ontario information (two positive cases, several tests are still pending). While there isn’t any documented community transmission yet on the Island, we should each behave as though there is, and continue to be cautious in all activities.
- Updates on the MHC transport ventilator campaign
- MHC lab, x-ray and ultrasound appointments need to be booked by phone.
- A NOTE TO SEASONAL RESIDENTS: Support of Premier Doug Ford’s strong recommendations for people to stay at home in their full-time homes. Stay where you’re rostered—where there are the greatest healthcare resources. When people become seriously ill in their home cities, they are an elevator ride from an ICU. When people become seriously ill on Manitoulin Island, they are stabilized here and then transported to an ICU in Sudbury. At surge capacity, that transportation is expected to be delayed by many hours.
- Everyone needs to stay home and play safe. If people get injured (while driving, on recreational vehicles or while chopping wood) they have to be treated at the hospital. That can put a big strain on the hospitals and may turn a healthy person into someone exposed to COVID-19 despite the best efforts at the hospitals to keep you safe.
- For our health care system and community level plans to work, you and your family members have to do your part to prevent the spread.